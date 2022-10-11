TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Libraries in Cohoes and Troy received $295,931 in library construction funding.

The money, announced by State Assembly member John McDonald, will go towards restoration efforts for Troy and Cohoes Public Library — which have seen structural challenges over the last year.

Troy Public Library received $176,206, Cohoes Public Library received $100,977 and the Upper Hudson Library System received $18,748.

“It’s extremely helpful,” Bill Keeley, Mayor of Cohoes, said. “Like I said, John McDonald and Neil Breslin have been tireless supporters of our library and this $100,000 grant is just the latest in a series of grants we’ve gotten. The needs are many, but we will get there.”

The Cohoes Library temporarily closed in July 2021 when parts of the west wall fell onto the sidewalk, putting the structural integrity of the building into question.

The library, originally build as a church in 1895, needed significant repairs to the bell tower and stone walls. In Aug. 2022, the City of Cohoes received a $500,000 grant from the state to restore the bell tower and work towards reopening the building.

With this new money, the library will focus on overall renovations to preserve the future of the building — including roof and gutter work and rehabilitating seven historic windows. Keeler said his administration is also prioritizing making the building more environmentally friendly.

“We inherited an old city and there’s some beautiful architecture in the city and I think it’s incumbent on this generation to at least preserve if not restore what the generations before us left,” Keeler said.

The library is temporarily operating in the Cohoes Senior Center as the restoration process continues.

“That will start and probably wrap up in the spring, but there’s so much work that needs to be done yet still,” Keeler said.