Local organization ‘House of Precise’ works to open youth shelter

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The House of Precise in Albany is working to expand its services and add a youth shelter.

The organization was brought to the Capital Region back in 2007 to provide resources and a sense of community for people in need.

London Jae Precise, CEO of the non-profit, says they are now working to raise funds for a shelter. The location would offer a safe space for LGBTQ youth ages 13-21.

“I want everyone to know that this is a safe haven and it’s going to feel like that when you drive up,” Precise stated.

