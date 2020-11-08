Local leaders react to election results

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Dan McCoy and Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan say Saturday is a day marked in history as Joe Biden was elected the 46th president of the United States.

“I think this is something we’re hopeful for. It was really looking good to have it called, finally for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, it’s just so exciting. It’s just a great, great day — not just for New York State but for our entire country,” says Mayor Sheehan.

“…We need to come together as one right now and not just celebrate this victory but heal this nation and Joe and Harris will do that,” says Albany County Executive Dan McCoy.

Saturday evening, McCoy, Sheehan and other local democratic party leaders gathered at McGeary’s Pub in Downtown Albany for a socially distant event to celebrate the election results.

“When they called the race for president-elect Biden this afternoon, we knew we had to get together. This is a group of people working together since last December, some of us a lot longer and we wanted to be together just for a little social distancing outdoor mask event to celebrate what we see a new chapter in our American history,” says Denise Murphy McGraw, Chairwoman for Upstate/Capital Region for Biden.

Saturday afternoon, a number of President Trump supporters gathered in front of the New York State Capitol to peacefully protest, some held up signs that read: ‘Stop the Steal’.

Courtesy: @FasuloFairy