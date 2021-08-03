Local lawmakers call for resignation or impeachment of Gov. Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Local lawmakers are responding to the Attorney General’s (AG) report that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women. AG Letitia James revealed the “disturbing” findings at a press conference Tuesday.

“At the Assembly’s request, we have provided the Assembly Judiciary Committee with the report that was released today, and we will provide them with all relevant evidence. We will cooperate with their investigation as needed,” the AG’s office said.

Lawmakers on both sides of the political spectrum are calling for Gov. Cuomo to resign or calling for his impeachment.

“In light of the pervasive appalling behavior documented in this report, he should immediately resign. Failing this, the Assembly should impeach Andrew Cuomo. As a voter in New York, I am angry. As a human being, I am disgusted.” -Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner-

“A corporate CEO, no matter how successful, would be fired for creating an environment that degraded and harmed so many women. A State that champions women’s rights cannot have a Governor who does not respect those rights. It is time for Andrew Cuomo to step down.” – Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan-

“Given the extremely disturbing findings presented in the Attorney General’s final report, the Governor is no longer fit to serve and for the good of the State of New York, he should immediately step down, allowing Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul to assume the role of Acting Governor.” -Assemblymember Patricia Fahy-



“The public trust is of the utmost importance. If the Governor does not resign, I as a member of the NYS Assembly, am prepared to vote in favor of moving forward with the impeachment proceedings. I am thinking of all who bravely came forward with these substantiated allegations and thank them for bringing this to light, even when it was not easy for them to do.” -Assemblymember John T. McDonald-

“This is truly a disappointing day for all New Yorkers but an important one to begin to provide some closure for all the women who were victims of this Governor’s actions. The New York State Attorney General’s disturbing report confirms what I’ve been saying for months, that Andrew Cuomo must be impeached and removed from office immediately. Enough is enough!” -Senator Jim Tedisco-

“AG’s report confirms that the Governor is a serial sexual harasser, assaulter, and intimidator — the NYS legislature must impeach now. His outrageous behavior is an embarrassment to all of us and cannot be tolerated. He should put his ego aside for once and resign immediately!” -Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara-

“As detailed in the Attorney General’s findings and a five-month-long investigation, Cuomo is a serial sexual harasser that has brought disgrace upon his office and stained our state. For the good of New York, Cuomo must go. He must immediately resign or face bipartisan impeachment during a Special Session of the state Legislature.”– Senator Daphne Jordan-

“I called for Governor Cuomo’s impeachment on February 11th, and I renew that call today. If he does not immediately resign, Speaker Carl Heastie must call for a special session to bring articles of impeachment to the floor for an up or down vote. Democrats in Albany have been protecting him for too long–time is up.” – New York State GOP Chairman, Nick Langworthy-

“In February, I was one of the very first to call on Governor Cuomo to resign. Now with today’s report from the attorney general, including 179 individuals interviewed and over 74,000 documents reviewed, it should be clear to even the most loyal of Cuomo’s supporters that he is unfit to lead and he should resign immediately.“ -Senator Dan Stec-

“This is a sad day for New York. The Attorney General’s report documents unacceptable workplace behavior in the Executive Chamber at the highest level of state leadership. The women who came forward are courageous, and they have been heard. As I stated months ago, the Governor should step down.” -New York State Comptroller, Thomas DiNapoli-

“If the governor does not step down, we must move to impeach him immediately, because someone capable of these callous actions has no place in our state government. These actions follow a pattern of dishonesty and corruption that has been displayed in his handling of nursing homes during COVID-19, the alleged dangerous rush-job done on Mario Cuomo Bridge, and the involvement of his staffers in working on a book he received a $5.1 million book deal for.” -Assemblyman Chris Tague-

“As we have said before, the reported actions of the Governor were profoundly disturbing, inappropriate, and completely unacceptable. Today’s report from the New York State Attorney General substantiated and corroborated the allegations of the brave women who came forward to share their stories – and we commend the women for doing so. No elected official is above the law. The people of New York deserve better leadership in the governor’s office. We continue to believe that the Governor should resign.” -Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Senator Charles Schumer-

“While we had hoped that the Attorney General would bring charges against the Governor for what she said were violations of state and federal laws, it is now up to Speaker Heastie to impeach Gov. Cuomo. Anything less is a dereliction of duty to the people of New York and to the women that the Governor harassed and violated. ” -Green Party co-chair Gloria Mattera-

“No one should feel unsafe or uncomfortable in their workplace. Today’s findings illustrate the importance of addressing toxic workplace environments. It is incumbent upon leaders to ensure that it does not persist when it is identified and the necessary actions are taken when it does.” -Albany County Legislature’s Democratic Leaders-

“I called for a full and independent investigation earlier this year into credible allegations that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed several women—including members of his own staff. In March, as those allegations grew even more troubling, I called on him to do the right thing for the people of New York and resign. The New York Attorney General’s report today confirms my worst fears. The governor‘s victims deserve justice, the people of our state deserve better and the governor needs to resign.” -Congressman Paul Tonko-

“With public trust in government growing weaker by the day, we cannot sit idle while Gov. Cuomo continues to make a mockery of our rule of law and erodes public trust with each second he remains in office. I am calling on Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and all of my colleagues to do the right thing and swiftly move forward the resolution to impeach Gov. Andrew Cuomo.” -Assemblyman Jake Ashby-

“We were promised the Governor would do the right thing following the investigation. However, the Governor refuses to resign. Accordingly, I call upon the New York State Legislature to move swiftly to complete the impeachment process.” -Albany County Executive Dan McCoy-

“I have long doubted the Governor’s ability to fairly and capably carry out the duties of the position and called for his resignation during the Percoco investigation and the initial reports of the sexual harassment allegations. This report into his shocking conduct further shows he is not able to continue as our top state official.” -Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin-

“The conduct by the Governor outlined in this report would indicate someone who is not fit for office. The report has been forwarded to the members of the Judiciary Committee as well as all members of the Assembly. We will now undertake an in-depth examination of the report and its corresponding exhibits with our Assembly counsels as well the legal firm we have retained to assist us. We will have more to say in the very near future.” -Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie-