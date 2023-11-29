ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Conversations about the removal of stereotypical images of Native Americans have gone from school districts to city council meetings. This Native American Heritage Month one local leader introduced legislation that would remove one prominently placed image.

Albany Councilman Owusu Anane feels strongly about the removal of the Native imagery from the city’s flag.

“We want a flag that everyone in our community can be proud of,” said Anane.

Earlier this month he introduced an ordinance that would create a contest for the public to choose a new flag for the city. He said Albany needs a modern flag that reflects the city’s diverse communities.

“So all across our city and county, and across this country, many elected officials and community leaders are calling for ways that we can celebrate diversity,” said Anane.

That diversity is being celebrated this month all across the country, with November designated as Native American Heritage Month. But, what many don’t know is it started here.

New York Governor Charles Seymour Whitman was the first to declare an American Indian Day in 1916. It wasn’t until 1990 that Native American Heritage Month, for the entire month of November, was signed into law by George H.W. Bush.

Akwesasne Mohawk artist Margaret Jacobs says people don’t know a lot – if anything – about Indigenous cultures.

“You know, you get a lot of the weird questions that you have to field,” said Jacobs.

She says eliminating inaccurate depictions is necessary to combat misinformation.

“There’s this extinction myth about eastern tribes that exists, which is not the case,” said Jacobs.

She wants to educate the public through her art. She’s one of the featured artists in the New York State Museum’s Contemporary Native American Art exhibit.

“I think it’s important for the general public to realize that we’re still here, we are contemporary people, we do contemporary things, we make contemporary artwork,” said Jacobs.

As for the Albany flag, Anane said the legislation still needs to be scheduled to go in front of committee but hopes that if the city council passes it a commission of five residents can be established to operate the contest.