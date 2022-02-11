ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Local police agencies are taking part in the Special Traffic Options Program for Driving while Intoxicated also known as STOP-DWI. The STOP-DWI campaign was created to empower counties to coordinate local efforts to reduce alcohol and other drug-related traffic crashes.

Several local law enforcement agencies including the Albany Police Department are going to have extra patrols out on the road this weekend to make sure everyone gets home safe and sound. “We do plan ahead make sure our officers are out there keeping our roads safe,” said Albany Public Information officer Steve Smith.

Officials say the Stop DWI Campaign helps local law enforcement coordinate, give prevention and education to stop impaired driving. Research shows that high-visibility enforcement can reduce drunk driving fatalities by as much as 20%. Sobriety checkpoints and patrols play a key part in raising awareness about the problem.

“Make sure you enjoy the game but celebrate responsibly. In today’s day and age, there is absolutely no excuse, we all know the impacts driving that driving while intoxicated can not only have on an individual but for others in this community,” said Officer Smith.

If you plan to drink, it’s best to leave the car at home. You can take public transportation, arrange a ride with a family member or friend, or utilize ride-sharing services like Lyft or Uber. For many, Superbowl Sunday is celebrated at home, but there are folks who watch the game at local sports bars. Police agencies aren’t the only ones looking out for drunk drivers, local restaurants also have their eyes out on alcohol consumption.

“In the event that someone does drink too much obviously, we train staff to make sure the guest is given a nonalcoholic beverage, water, soda, coffee, tea, whatever that may be. Even if the food has to be complementary, we will make sure they get more food and wait until we feel like the opportunity is right to try to take keys away or provide a ride,” said John Dollard, Director of Restaurants, maintenance, and hospitality, at BMT Management, LLC.