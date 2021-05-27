Local law enforcement prepares for boating season

(NEWS10) — With Memorial Day right around the corner and the 2021 boating season underway, local law enforcement agencies hit the waters to train for a busy season on the lakes.

“It’s a good opportunity for us to work together before the start of the season,” Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino said. “So, there is a lot of scenarios going on. There’s kayaks flipped over, a boat with some people submerged, so there’s some rescue and recovery operations going on.”

Montgomery, Saratoga and Fulton County Sheriff’s Offices, in conjunction with the New York State Police and the Department of Environmental Conservation, conducted their annual water safety training on the Great Sacandaga Lake.

Divers, drones, jet skis and more trolled the lake to practice safe recovery, education and arrest operations.

And for new and seasoned boaters, Sheriff Giardino said there are basic tips every boater should know before going out on the water.

“We are asking people to limit their consumption of alcohol, have a designated boat operator,” he said. “Life preservers are key. If you don’t know the lake, get off the lake before dusk. If you bring something on the islands or onto the shore, bring it off with you.”

And though it’s almost guaranteed there will be arrests made on the lakes, NYSP Cpt. Kevin Buchal said officers are not there to be bad guys, but they are there for safety.

“Our primary focus is to educate the public and encourage safe boating operations,” he explained. “We will take enforcement as necessary but that’s not our primary focus in this type of environment.”