Local law enforcement pay respects to fallen NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A funeral service was held Wednesday morning for NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora. Officer Mora, and Officer Jason Rrivera died after responding to a call of a domestic situation at an apartment in Harlem. Several members of the Albany Police Department traveled to New York City, to pay their respects.

Members from the Watervliet and Bethlehem Police Departments rode with Albany Police early Wednesday morning. Albany Patrolman Gregory McGee shared his experience from Friday’s somber procession with News 10. “You see cops as far as the eye can see down 5th ave, shoulder to shoulder, patch to patch is what they were seeing down there– there was a tremendous showing of support for that family who lost a loved one,” said Patrolman McGee.

Thousands of friends, family, and law enforcement agencies covered the stress of Midtown to honor and remember Officer Mora. “We’re one big family, and we’re always here for our brothers and sisters in law enforcement…We share the grief that New York City feels for their officer, and we wanted to go down there and support them any way we can,” said Bethlehem Police Chief Gina Cocchiara.

Officer Mora saved five more lives because of a choice he made before his death. The 27-year-old decided to be an organ donor, giving five people a second chance at life.

“We all do this job for the same reasons, to give back to our community, to make people’s lives a little bit better, while we understand the risks that are involved in this job, we also understand why Officer Rivera and Officer Mora went to work every day,” said Officer Steve Smith, Albany Public Information Officer.