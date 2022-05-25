CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEW10) – After Tuesday’s mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, parents can expect to see more patrol cars and police officers on school grounds across the Capital Region. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple says a school resource officer is more than just an armed officer, they wear many hats.

Aside from patrolling the hallways, Sheriff Apple says SROs bond with the students. They know the students, their habits, their personalities, and their emotions. “You have someone that wants to bond with the students…You have somebody that may look at a student who is walking around with his head down, maybe depressed…maybe his/her parents are going through a divorce and maybe he’s at that tipping point. [School Resource Officers] can help those kids,” said Sheriff Apple. “SROs connected them with mental health officials, we’ve connected them with school psychologists, I’ve seen the value of it.”

Similar efforts are going beyond the county lines. Rensselaer County Sheriff Pat Russo announced adding additional patrols this week. The Green County Sheriff’s Office is also boosting more law enforcement presence at the local schools. Greene County Sheriff Pete Kusminsky says some of his deputies are working additional hours to make sure there’s always a patrol car nearby. “We’re basically getting the message out again…if you see something say something. Let us know if there is a potential issue then maybe we can invert another tragedy,” said Sheriff Kusminsky.

Local law enforcement officials plan to work with the school districts and will continue to do what they can to make parents, teachers, students and the whole community feel safe.