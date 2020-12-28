Local Kwanzaa celebration honors African American culture of the past and present

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Kwanzaa is commonly mistaken for a religious holiday, but in reality, it’s a cultural holiday that aims to celebrate the history and values of the African American community. Each day honors a core principle by lighting a different candle of the kinara.

Miki Conn, Co-chair of the Capital Region Kwanzaa Coalition, has spearheaded local festivities in the Capital Region for over 20 years. Typically, the coalition puts on in-person events for the week-long holiday — seven lively nights of music, dancing, and dishes.

The pandemic has forced their rituals online this year. Still, Conn feels with the suffering the Black community has seen in terms of police brutality and lack of proper healthcare, celebrating has never been more critical.

“This year has been a year of more struggle than ever before for all people, but particularly for African Americans,” Conn said.

Although different, Conn has seen a silver lining with their digital candle-lighting ceremonies and libations. She says it has brought the celebrations to homes across the country and has even reached those who wouldn’t be able to participate before.

Kwanzaa is more than just about living the core principles one week out of the year, though. Those who celebrate Kwanzaa hope to bring those principles to their lives year-round.

A local Ujamaa Market held at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Albany features Black vendors and other minority-owned businesses bi-weekly. One of those vendors is M & E Audaciously Drizzled Boutique— a Black-owned business that creates therapeutic artwork to spread “love and peace” in the Capital Region and beyond.

Although the co-owners, Souhimbou Kone and Tierastyn Dudley, don’t celebrate Kwanzaa themselves, they are believers of Ujamaa — the principle of “cooperative economics.”

“The best way to be active is by sharing economy,” Kone said. “We need a big wealth redistribution in this country, and by supporting Black business is one way.”