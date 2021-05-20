Local Korean war hero laid to rest after 70 years

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A fallen solider from Valatie was laid to rest at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery with military honors on Thursday afternoon.

Etched on the gravestones at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery are the names of heroes who gave their ultimate sacrifice for our country.

One of them is Cpl. Clifford Johnson. He served and died in the Korean War. After 70 years his remains didn’t return home until this past week.

First responders, members of the Patriotic Guard, and friends and family gave their final salute to Cpl. Johnson, including his surviving brother Norman Johnson.

The Johnson family from Valatie have three brothers who served our country. Two of which whom died in the line of duty.

“Now we got closure and he can rest in peace,” said Norman Johnson, brother of Cpl. Johnson.

“To bring him back after all these years, for the family it’s so great,” said Avery Prope Dietter, served in the Korean War with Cpl. Johnson.

Norman who served in the Vietnam War says his brother always wanted to go into the army. He says his Johnson was a man of many talents from playing the harmonica, to being a war hero and more.

“He was also a very good swimmer. That’s how I learned how to swim really, he threw me in and said swim,” said he.

Cpl. Johnson was reported missing in the Korean War in December 1950. His family says they never stopped looking for answers.

“I got to give most credit to my sister Glory Ann, she passed away years ago. She was at Washington D.C. just about every day trying to find some information about what happened with my brother,” said Norman.

Norman says his brothers legacy will never be forgotten.

“Now he’s home and we welcome him home,” said he.