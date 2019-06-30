Local inventor launches own weighted blanket start-up

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Secur Weighted Blanket and Hand Home Fidget were launched in Troy on Sunday.

The event was hosted by Paula Buchanan, a local inventor and the product’s founder. Buchanan is a speech pathologist by trade, and has used weighted blankets with her clients for the last 35 years.

Weighted blankets are used to help people with anxiety, depression, sleep disorders, PTSD and ADHD. But anyone can use one, as the benefits can apply to lots of people.

“We know through a lot of research that when you’re under a weighted blanket for a period of time,” Buchanan told News10, “you increase the serotonin and the melatonin to your brain and you reduce cortisol.”

About 10 years ago, Buchanan’s children and husband started using them in the home as well. But the blankets proved not to hold up very well over time.

So about a year ago, Buchanan and her son, Brian, started the process to create a high-quality weighted blanket with a cover to keep it clean.

Another product Secur developed has similar use to a fidget spinner. It keeps your hands busy, and stops you from reaching for your cellphone so often.

“Your hands go in,” Buchanan told News10, “and you can just relax sitting and playing with the beads without your hands getting dirty.”

As of now, the company is a Kickstarter, so the product is not available in retail stores.