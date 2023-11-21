ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that five Community Development Block Grants have been awarded in the Capital Region. The grants will be used for projects aimed at boosting community planning and improving infrastructure and public facilities.

33 grants totaling nearly $23 million were awarded throughout New York. The Office of Community Renewal is hosting virtual office hours on December 6 at 1 p.m. for those interested in learning more about the grant program. Program administrators and interested applicants can join via WebEx on the first Wednesday of every month.

“The funds awarded by these State grants will go a long way to ensuring more of our villages, towns, and cities meet their immediate needs and achieve their future goals,” said Governor Hochul. “Building, preserving, and stabilizing our communities has never been more important and even the smallest amount of assistance is all it takes to help our local governments address overdue repairs, improve their roads, fix their water lines, or get started on planning their next important project.”

The 33 grants were awarded to 12 community planning projects, two public facilities, and 19 public infrastructure projects. Grants heading to the Capital Region are:

The village of Corinth in Saratoga County will use $50,000 to complete a preliminary engineering report to address failing water and sewer infrastructure.

The village of Fort Edward in Washington County will use $1 million to replace cast iron water mains in the Cooper-Prospect- Grove Neighborhood north of the village’s downtown area.

The city of Mechanicville in Saratoga County will use $1 million to locate and create easements for the raw water transmission main, in addition to rehabilitating the raw water pump station that conveys surface water to the water treatment plant.

The village of Philmont in Columbia County will use $50,000 to complete a Housing Needs Assessment and Policy Framework.