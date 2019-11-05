Local impact of bail reform

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Arrest statistics from 2018 on the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) website suggest the Bail Elimination Act could exempt up to 90 percent of all state-wide arrests from bail beginning Jan. 1st.

The new law is intended to end inequality within the New York justice system by removing bail for all non-violent crimes. Based on DCJS data, gathered from local police departments, this would dramatically reduce the number of individuals held on bail throughout counties in NY.

It’s a similar story throughout the Capital Region and surrounding counties where violent crimes only accounted for a small number of arrests in 2018. Between 92 and 96 percent of arrests would be exempt from bail once the law goes into effect.

Albany County had the highest number of arrests in 2018. They reported 4,568 misdemeanor and 2,547 felony arrests. Of those 7.4 percent or 527 individuals were arrested for violent crimes, leaving 92.6 percent of arrests and 6,588 individuals exempt from bail.

Saratoga County reported a combined 4,036 arrests for both felony and misdemeanors. Only 173 of those were categorized as violent. Under the new law, nearly 96 percent of those arrested in the county would be exempt from having to post bail.

In Schenectady County 258 out of 3,936 arrests in 2018 were reported for a violent crime. With 6.6 percent of arrests eligible for bail, the percentage of those exempt from bail is slightly higher than Albany County at 93.4 percent.

This means nearly 97 percent of arrests in Greene County, 95.7 percent in Columbia County, 95.5 percent in Schoharie County, 96.3 percent in Warren County, 95.6 in Washington County, 94.5 percent in Fulton County and 95 percent in Montgomery County would all be considered exempt from bail as well.