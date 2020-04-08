Local IHOP restaurant donates supplies to Schenectady City Mission for pancake breakfast

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The IHOP on Wolf Road has made a donation to the City Mission of Schenectady with enough supplies to hold a pancake breakfast for 120 shelter residents.

The donation includes 20 dozen eggs, 25 pounds of bacon, and 45 pounds of pancake mix.

The City Mission staff will cook the breakfast for residents who will be served in shifts of 10 people at a time and deliver to shelter locations throughout the City Mission campus to comply with the current social distancing guidelines.

The event will be held on Thursday, April 9 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. at the City Mission Dining Center located at 512 Smith Street in Schenectady.

