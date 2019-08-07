Local ice cream shop seeking information in burglary

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local ice cream shop is asking for your help in identifying the person who broke in and stole some cash.

Surveillance video from Udderly Delicious in Johnstown shows someone lifting up a service window and crawls inside. The person then begins rummaging through a cabinet.

The ice cream shop did not disclose the amount of money stolen.

Police are investigating the incident.

Udderly Delicious says anyone who provides information leading to an arrest will get a $1,000 reward.