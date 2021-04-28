Local ice cream shop opens after a tough winter

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An ice cream staple in the Capital Region is opening their doors for their 35th annual summer season on Wednesday.

On The Farm is a family owned business in Latham. The Huban family has been serving hard/soft serve ice cream, top quality hot dogs, hamburgers and other fresh foods for nearly 35 years!

Nicholas Huban, owner of On The Farm passed away in November after being struck by a car. It has been a tough loss the family and for the community. Ted Huban wants to keep the family tradition going. He, his mom and the staff have been gearing up to reopen their doors seven days a week. The business follows all the proper COVID-19 safety protocols, including socially distant benches and signs.

“It’s been a little different getting there but we’re here and we plan on being open everyday,” says Ted. It has been a rough few months after the tragic loss of his father. “We’ve been moving forward and we got a lot of support from everybody around and it’s been good,” he adds. Since then, the Huban family has received so much support from the community through their Facebook page.

“We’ve known them for a very long time, so it’s just nice to be able to support them,” says Angie Adams, customer and family friend.

“We were waiting for the opening day so we could come,” says customer Lauren Farrelly. Lauren has been a loyal customer for 15 years. She has been waiting for On The Farm to reopen. She made sure to come on the their opening day to get ice cream for her and her family. “It’s been really great to see them open, first we were worried if they were going to open or not, so we’ve been really excited about that.”

Rain or shine, On The Farm is open seven days a week, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Huban family hopes to see their customers continue to support them during their summer season.