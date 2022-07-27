AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Attention ice cream lovers, if you’re able to get your hands on Klondike’s famous Choco Taco right now, consider yourself lucky. The popular frozen dessert has been discontinued. The ice cream can still be found in some local convenience stores, but there’s a very limited amount.

Owner, Sno Kone Joe owner, Joshua Malatino, is sad to tape up the Choco Taco sticker his ice cream truck. For about 18 years, Joshua has been serving the City of Amsterdam all the sweet treats from his ice cream truck. including the famous Original Choco Taco, it was one of his top-selling products.

“It was pretty shocking when I found out about it from my distributor. I was skeptical about it, as a lot of people were. So, I decided to call and email Klondike and they confirmed it. I just shared it on my Snow Kone Joe Facebook page for my local customers, and about 18 hours after that, my phone started blowing up.”

Joshua got over 3 million views on his post, he was one of the first to share the scoop on social media.

Klondike responded to Joshua. The company saying it is sad news and was a tough decision. On their website, they state there’s been a spike in demand for the treats that they can’t fulfill nationwide.

Joshua hopes with all the publicly, the taco will make a comeback. “I think we’re putting a lot of pressure on Klondike– so hopefully this will work, the power is with the people and maybe we can get this product back.”