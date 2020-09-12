Local heroes among first responders at Ground Zero

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)—Every year since 2001, September 11th has been a difficult day for many people— especially those who lost loved ones or where there when the tragedy happened.

“I’m amazed that it’s been 19 years,” said Joseph Fodera. ” It seems like in my mind, it could be yesterday. I was talking to a friend earlier in the day and he relayed to me that every year, it feels like someone is ripping open the scar of an old wound.”

It’s a cut that runs deep for Joseph Fodera, a former New York City Police Detective who is now a town justice in Halfmoon. He said he still can remember the sights, the smells, and the feelings of September 11th, 2001.

He said first learned of the tragedy, when a friend called to tell him to turn on the news.

“I turned it on, saw what was happening, jumped on the car and drove into Brooklyn met up with a bunch of other detectives and my office was on a pier. Jumped on a boat, went over to the other side of Manhattan,” stated Fodera.” And was there when the second building fell down and I watched the first building fall from the parkway as I was driving in.”

In the days and months that followed, Fodera helped in rescue and recovery efforts. He, like so many first responders, putting themselves in danger to help others.

“Everyday we answer the call, no matter what the situation be– may it be 9/11 or may it be the pandemic that we are in now,” explained Art Hunsinger, a local first responder. “We don’t think about what we do, we do it and then think about it afterwards.”

Among those answering the call that day, was Father Mychal Judge, a former assistant to the president at Siena College who later served as a fire chaplain in New York City. He was among one of the first people killed.

“He was there because that’s where God wanted him to be,” said Father Kevin Mullen, Former Siena College President. It was a privilege to know him. And I think everyone who has ever known him, will never forget him.”

Father Mullen says immediately following 9/11, Americans united together in the face of tragedy and added even during these current uncertain times, we can do it again.

“I’m very hopeful, in the midst of this pandemic, that if we can gather together our strength and our hope, and we remember an example of Mychal Judge who healed— his big message was healing, never condemning, never excluding, never pushing people off, always, always bring them in. That’s what made us better and that’s what made us strong in 9/11 and will make us strong again.”