Local hardware store’s ‘Round Up with Carr’ campaign donates to Berkshire Humane Society

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Carr Hardware’s “Round Up with Carr” campaign, with the help of their customers, donated $5,735.35 to the Berkshire Humane Society on Giving Tuesday. The funds were collected and went directly to the Berkshire Humane Society Tuesday afternoon.

Carr Hardware offered their customers the option to round-up their purchases to the nearest dollar for the month of November.

“Our friends over at the Berkshire Humane Society do an amazing job for the community and we are thrilled to help them raise funds during these challenging times,” stated Bart Raser, President of Carr Hardware. “We are a community business that believes in giving back, it’s just part of our core culture.”

Carr Hardware has a long-standing history of working with the Berkshire Humane Society. This year, with COVID-19, Carr Hardware found another way to still be able to support them.