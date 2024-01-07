BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) -The first winter storm finally arrived in the Capital Region. Before it started, customers made some last-minute stops at Hatchet Hardware Ace.

“Well finally we’re getting some snow. Which is good for us because we sell all the safety items that people are going to need. We have everything here in abundance,” stated Assistant Store Manager, Scott Ross.

From salt to snow blowers, Ross has the store ready. Even if you don’t have to shovel at home, he says preparing with emergency kits and other supplies are just as important.

“It’s really smart no matter where you’re going, even if it’s just a short trip. Have hats, gloves, and coats in the car to keep you warm incase you get stuck in a breakdown.”

Though drivers will want to be careful on the road, some shoppers are looking forward to staying home.

“Definitely looking forward to the snow. It’s been more of a green Christmas this year. Nice to finally sled down out backyard, make snowmen with my friends. Hopefully a snow day. It will be a welcome break, described Alexander Richardson.

“Are you excited for all the snow that’s going to be coming up here pretty soon?” asked NEWS10’s Anthony Krolikowski. “Yeah!” exclaimed Jameson O’Brien.

For kids hoping for a three-day weekend, NEWS10’s Kevin Appleby says a snow day on Monday is unlikely. And for anyone who might need some extra supplies, Ross says they’re no strangers to snow storms like this. Area hardware stores like Ace will be ready to keep people prepared.

“We’re the Northeast. We won’t run out. We got a good steady supply stream and we’ll be here for everybody,” explained Ross.