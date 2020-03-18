Local gyms keeping members motivated with virtual workouts

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Many avid gym-goers have had to alter their gym routines after the governor made an announcement to temporarily close all gyms Monday night to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Several companies will be hosting Facebook Live workouts for their members and locally in the Capital Region, Burn Boot Camp in Clifton Park is going the extra mile.

On top of hosting a national Facebook Live workout session every day at 9 a.m. for their members, trainers at the Clifton Park location are posting daily content to their specific members page so they can keep up with workout routines and nutrition.

“We love to use functional equipment; dumbbells and things of that nature to help build strength. But, there’s a myriad amount of different exercises that we can provide for you,” Head trainer and manager Ryan Bahil said. “You know, we can put you through a really tough 45-minute workout with nothing more than just the use of your arms and legs. You know, we’ll get you through it.”

The videos vary from “mommy and me” type classes to athletic conditioning for all ages and many of the workouts are weight-free, so if you do not have any at home, there is no problem. Showing support amid this global health crisis and giving the members an outlet from the latest news is what the trainers hope to do with these virtual workouts.

“Our community thrives within itself right? So our members support one another, and being a part of the members page is more than just having access to the content we put out,” Bahil said. “It’s also an opportunity for them to provide accountability for one another. We all have one goal and that’s to transcend health and fitness and keep that positive mindset during times that are occurring right now.”

The virtual workouts kicked off Wednesday morning and if you are not a member and are interested, you can sign up for a 14-day free trial on their website at https://burnbootcamp.com/locations/clifton-park-ny/