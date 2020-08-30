Local gym holds fundraiser for flooded facility repairs

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The owner of Barbosium Fitness, Juan Barbosa, in Schenectady said earlier this month he went in to start getting things ready for the re-opening of gyms across the state. However, when he walked in, he found massive flooding throughout the entire facility.

He has now been working non stop to clean up, repair the floors and remove any mold, but that of course has cost a lot of money, at a time when they are already hurting from being shut down for months due to the pandemic.

Saturday, the 1DOS Foundation held classes and sold t-shirts to help raise money. They also have a link if you would like to donate.

