Local groups, leaders and lawmakers react to new Hochul Administration

FILE – Lieutenant Governor of New York Kathy Hochul speaks at a ribbon cutting ceremony in the Bronx borough of New York, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces possible impeachment following findings from an independent investigation overseen by state Attorney General Letitia James. If the governor resigns or is impeached, Hochul stands poised to become New York’s first female governor in a state whose last three male governors have been marred by scandal. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul was sworn into office overnight making history as the first female to hold the position in New York State. With new leadership, local groups, leaders, and lawmakers are sharing their reactions to the news.

Statement From Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt:

“Congratulations to our new Governor and Western New York native Kathy Hochul on her inauguration as New York’s 57th Governor, and the first female to hold the office in state history. I am looking forward to working with this new administration to try to improve the lives of New Yorkers all across the state. Governor Hochul takes office in the face of many challenges. It is my hope that she will work with elected leaders in both parties to address pressing issues like the pandemic, rising crime, continued outmigration and other threats to the future of our state. Saving our state will require input from across the political spectrum, not just the most radical voices from one region of our state.”

Chancellor Lester Young Jr., The Board of Regents and State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa welcome Governor Kathy Hochul:

“It is with confidence and optimism for the future of New York that we welcome Governor Kathy Hochul as she takes over the executive office. Governor Hochul has made it abundantly clear that New York’s children are a priority, taking time during her transition to personally visit schools and discuss the critical needs of our students, families and educators in this uncertain time. Working collaboratively with the Governor, the Board and the Department will ensure students go back to school safely in the coming weeks and schools are prepared to respond to any health and safety concerns that may arise during the school year. We are committed to creating and sustaining safe, nurturing, and engaging learning environments for all students and are confident that Governor Hochul will be a strong partner in our efforts.”

Upstate United Congratulates Governor Kathy Hochul:

“On this historic occasion, we congratulate Governor Kathy Hochul on becoming New York State’s 57th governor. Reviving the Upstate economy and restoring our communities are extraordinary challenges and we have every confidence that Governor Hochul will lead the way,” Justin Wilcox, executive director of Upstate United.

Environmental Advocates NY Welcomes New York State’s New Governor:

“Environmental Advocates NY welcomes New York’s first woman governor, Kathy Hochul, and we look forward to the fresh new chapter her tenure represents. While New Yorkers do have some reason for concern based on Governor Hochul’s past environmental record and comments on climate, we hope her time traveling the state as Lieutenant Governor these past six years has provided her with an understanding of the immediate impact of the climate crisis on New Yorkers – especially those on the frontlines – and the significant pressures our environmental resources are under. There is not a minute to waste and EANY looks forward to working with the new Hochul administration to confront these challenges on day one,” said Peter Iwanowicz, Executive Director of Environmental Advocates NY.

Statement from County Executive McCoy on the Swearing In of Governor Kathy Hochul:

“While today marks a new chapter with the swearing in of Governor Kathy Hochul – making history as New York’s first female governor – we continue to face the same daunting challenges as before. COVID-19 and the Delta variant are still a threat to the health of our people and our full economic recovery. Parents are looking to the state for guidance as they prepare to send their children back to school. Tenants and landlords continue to wait for the release of desperately needed emergency rental assistance funds. And Tropical Storm Henri is just the most recent reminder of the damaging effects of climate change. Addressing these issues and so many others will be no easy task, but Governor Hochul has proven her commitment to the people of New York during her time in office and has the knowledge and experience needed to lead us through the storm. I look forward to continuing to work with her and her administration as I have over the last six years so that we can move New York forward.”

Assemblyman Santabarbara Statement on New Governor of NY:

“Governor Kathy Hochul’s swearing in as the first female governor of New York marks a new era for our state. I’m hopeful that with our shared upstate roots we can work together to revive our economy, build back local businesses and provide families with the support they need and deserve. The past year and a half has been a difficult and uncertain chapter in our state’s history and, unfortunately, we’re not out of the woods yet. With much work left to do and many challenges ahead, I’m optimistic that our new Governor will bring us a fresh perspective and a collaborative relationship with the Legislature to move our state forward. It’s imperative that we work together to restore our highest state office to one of honesty, integrity and respect.”

Lawsuit Reform Alliance of New York:

“Today is truly a historic day for the Empire State. New leadership signals a new day for the political environment in Albany and around New York. I want to congratulate Governor Hochul and look forward to working with her office on fixing New York’s notorious civil litigation landscape. As she works to reform politics as usual in Albany, I hope she keeps in mind the importance of ensuring a fair and equitable civil justice system, devoid of the outsized influence of New York’s powerful trial lawyer lobby. Governor Hochul is a leader with immense talent and the right person to lead the state at this crucial moment in our state and nation’s history,” said Tom Stebbins, Executive Director, Lawsuit Reform Alliance of New York.

Statement from Mayor Madden on Swearing-In of Kathy Hochul as Governor of New York State:

“The City of Troy is fortunate to have a strong relationship with Governor Hochul who has been a familiar face to many in our community during the last six and a half years. The new Governor brings extensive experience in local government and a strong appreciation for the challenges cities, towns and villages contend with on a daily basis. I have tremendous confidence in Governor Hochul’s ability to lead our state and fight for communities like Troy, and look forward to working closely with her and her administration to build a stronger future for the Collar City and New York State.”

NYC Public Advocate’s Statement:

“The historic weight of inducting New York’s first female governor today cannot go overlooked or underappreciated. From our state’s founding it has been a position held by white men, except when those men were confronted with and faced consequences for their own failure and wrongdoing. As we move forward from this latest moment of scandal, I hope we can end this pattern by realizing what the full array of leadership can look like. Governor Hochul’s success is our success, and with former Governor Cuomo now removed from the position of power that he long abused, it’s my hope that we can restore power to the people, and center our objectives on achieving justice, equity, and advancement for New Yorkers. There are immense challenges before our city and state, but as I expressed to Governor Hochul before she assumed her new role, I’m ready to work together to recover from this pandemic and renew New York. As she takes office, I wish her luck and offer her support.”

Statement from New York State Senator Daphne Jordan (R,C,I-Halfmoon):

“Congratulations to New York State Governor Kathy Hochul on making history! I look forward to working with Governor Hochul to move our state forward. I’m praying for her success because I want our state – and all New Yorkers – to succeed. With her deep Upstate roots, I’m hopeful that Governor Hochul will make advancing an agenda that helps Upstate, and recognizes our unique challenges and opportunities, a top, bipartisan priority. We have much work to do: it’s time to write a positive, new chapter – and create a brighter future – for New York State.”

Statement From Assemblyman Ed Ra (R-Franklin Square):

“This is a historic day. I’m sending congratulations and best wishes to Gov. Hochul. I’m hopeful for a return to bipartisanship and good government that delivers for all New Yorkers.”

Statement from Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr:

“With the swearing-in of Governor Hochul today, we will have our first female Governor in the history of New York State. I look forward to continuing the advancement of our borough with the Hon. Kathy Hochul. No stranger to The Bronx, she will lead us with sagacity. Upon taking office as Lieutenant Governor in 2015, she hit the ground running and learned of the needs of all 62 counties but knew The Bronx was unique. I congratulate her in her new role as Governor.”

Statement from Assemblyman Karl Brabenec (R,C,I-Deerpark):

“Congratulations to Kathy Hochul for becoming the 57th governor of New York and the first woman to ever hold the position. I sincerely hope she decides to break the running tradition of previous Democratic executives and serves the people of New York honorably.”

Statement from Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar:

“The New York State Conservative Party congratulates Gov. Kathy Hochul on her swearing in today. We wish her well as New York’s 57th governor, even as we represent a sharply divergent political viewpoint. “We were struck, however, by the Governor’s response to a reporter’s question this morning asking Mrs. Hochul to identify the thing she most hopes to accomplish in Albany. “I want people to believe in government again,” she said, as though she had nothing to do with the corrupt administration that lost the faith of New Yorkers. “Not for nothing, as we say in Brooklyn, but Governor Hochul has been Andrew Cuomo’s chief lieutenant in Albany since 2015. To suggest that she is in no part responsible for that loss of faith is disingenuous in the extreme. “Governor Hochul may have been better served by admitting her own culpability in the corruption that went on in Albany these past six years, and asking New Yorkers for forgiveness. Or is that too much for us to expect?”

Assemblyman Jake Ashby (R,C,I-Castleton):

“I look forward to working with our newly sworn-in governor, Kathy Hochul. I am eager to work with her to support our veterans, local small businesses and communities as we continue to rebuild after the pandemic, and to restore public trust in New York government.”

Senator Alessandra Biaggi:

“Congratulations to Governor Kathy Hochul, New York’s 57th Governor and the first woman to hold our highest office. I am confident Governor Hochul has the opportunity and ability to reinvent the office of the Governor, transform the culture in Albany, and swiftly take the reins to address the pressing needs of this moment. First and foremost, our new administration must address New York’s soon to expire eviction moratorium and ensure relief payments from the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program and the Excluded Workers Fund are released in a timely manner. Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers are still waiting to receive desperately needed relief. Governor Hochul must tackle this crisis with urgency. Additionally, I urge Governor Hochul to prioritize implementing ethics reform to ensure New York State has an ethics and oversight body that holds those in powerful positions accountable, and to strengthen legislation and protections against sexual harassment and misconduct. In order to truly usher in a new era in New York, we must change the culture of Albany and ensure that our government fosters a collaborative and supportive environment that works for the people of New York. I am optimistic that Governor Hochul will be able to fulfill this responsibility. I wish Governor Hochul success as she takes on this new role, and I look forward to working in partnership with her administration to restore integrity in Albany and deliver for the people of New York.”