Local group scheduling people for in-demand vaccination appointments

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sherri Manss and her group of volunteers are scheduling people for vaccinations days rather than months out.

“The only way for us to get things back on track is to help people get the vaccination,” Manss said.

Sherri and her team of 14 will register anyone who is eligible for the vaccine for an appointment. Once a person goes to their Facebook group, “Upstate NY & Capital District COVID-19 vaccination appointment requests,” they’ll be put on a list where someone will work to find an open appointment.

“It [appointment] might be there for a second or two and you have to grab it before it goes away,” said Sherri’s son Tyler.

Most of the appointments they find are cancellations. During NEWS10ABC’s interview, Sherri’s son Tyler was able to schedule three appointments for dates in March. So far they’ve scheduled about 300 people for vaccinations.