Local grocery stores weigh in on meat shortages

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Regional supermarkets like Price Chopper Market 32 and Hannaford Supermarkets don’t rely solely on the large national meat suppliers that have been seeing a decrease in production during the coronavirus outbreak.

Mona Golub, Vice President of Public Relations for Price Chopper Market 32 says, “Whatever the case may be the production of processing of meat has definatly slowed.”

This slow down, Golub says, has not really affected the region. She says one of the reasons why is the vast supply network they have in place.

Eric Blom spokesperson for Hannaford Supermarkets says, “We maintain relationships with a variety of suppliers and also are purchasing products from plants that would typically supply meat to restaurants.”

Hannaford encourages customer to buy only what they need so the stores can keep shelves stocked.

Blom also says that customers will still have access to chicken, pork, beef, and other proteins just not in the variety that they are used to.

Golub and Blom both agree there is no reason to panic buy and for customers to buy only what they need and that there is plenty of food for everyone.

