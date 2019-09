ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Did you know 1 IN 26 Americans will develop epilepsy at some point in their lifetime?

Golfers in Albany came together on Monday to spread awareness and raise money at the 9th annual Golf Tournament for Epilepsy at the Wolferts Roost Country Club.

Golf pros were stationed at designated par 3’s, and teams were assembled in fivesomes.

The event concluded with a dinner, awards and silent auction hosted by NEWS10’s own John Gray.