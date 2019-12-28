Local goats chow down on donated Christmas trees

HOUSATONIC, Mass. (NEWS10) — Rather than dumping Christmas trees on the side of the street, the Hokaheh Farm in the Berkshires is asking for people to donate them for their goats to eat.

Last year, more than 100 trees were dropped off.

“The amount of goats we have it would take two or three trees to fill them up — if that,” said Farm Manager John Condon. “If there’s anything left that they do not eat, nothing gets wasted here, it just goes back into the compost and back into the earth,” Condon said.

Condon asked that the trees are free of tinsel and ornaments and the farm is given a heads up for when people plan to drop the trees off.

“Everybody is welcome to visit if they want to come bring a tree and meet the goats. All we ask is that they send us a message first just to see that we’re here,” Condon said.

This is the second year the farm’s doing this after finding success with the idea last year.