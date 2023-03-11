LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Girl Scout Unit 153 is getting ready to host its 5th annual Cookie Concoctions Event at the Lansingburgh Boys and Girls Club on Sunday.

Judges, including NEWS10’s Giuliana Bruno, will taste creations made by Girl Scouts using their famous cookies and present awards to the winners. The event is open to the public.

Giuliana was joined by Ellie Gierthy, Girl Scout Troop 1165 Brownie, and Jamie LaMora, leader of the troop to discuss the delicious details. You can watch their discussion in the player above.