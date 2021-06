ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local Girl Scouts, members of Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York (GSNENY), donated nearly 24,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to area organizations as a part of their annual cookie sales. Customers could buy cookies and designate which organization received them for donation.

The organizations where boxes of cookies were donated include the American Red Cross, the Albany Ronald McDonald House and the Veterans and the Veterans & Community Housing Coalition.