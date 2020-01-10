Local girl scouts awarded Hannaford’s milestone 1000th Healthy Shopper Badge

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Members of local Girl Scout Troop 1429 were given the Hannaford Healthy Shopper Badge on Thursday, making it the supermarket’s 1000th patch awarded.

The patch is part of the supermarket chain’s health initiative teaching kids the importance of maintaining a well-balanced diet and lifestyle.

The patches were given out during a class for Capital Region girl scouts. Troop 1429 is comprised of scouts ranging from seven to nine-years-old.

During the class, those participating were taken on a fun and interactive behind-the-scenes tour led by a Hannaford registered dietitian.

Additionally, the program teaches kids about where their food comes from, and provides them with simple tips on making healthy decisions while shopping.

“At Hannaford, we believe in making it as convenient as possible for families to access fresh and affordable food. The Hannaford Healthy Shopper Patch program provides children with the skills necessary to adopt healthy lifestyles in a fun and engaging setting,” said Hannaford Supermarkets Healthy Living Manager Sue Till. “We are very excited to hit this milestone achievement for the program and look forward to educating thousands of more children in the years to come.”

“Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York is so grateful to Hannaford for providing programs that help girls learn and develop good food choices,” said Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York Troop 1429 Leader Jennifer Blanch.

The Hannaford Healthy Shopper Patch program was first introduced in stores with dietitians in fall 2018 and is organized in partnership with Cabot Creamery Co-operative.

If you would like more information about the program click here.