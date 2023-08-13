BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — While Girl Scouts Service Unit 153 hosted its Annual Beach Day, Independent Girl Scout Kailey Charette was able to complete her silver award by presenting the Town of Brunswick with a games-lending library for Brunswick Beach.

Jamie Lamora, Service Unit Manager, said she was excited about the news since the project requires about 50 volunteer hours.

“A Silver award project has to be worked on at a cadet level in 6th, 7th, and 8th grade,” Lamora said. “And it’s the highest award you can earn at that level.”

Kailey Charette said she worked on building the games for almost a year and wanted to create more options for the beach.

“You know, some people don’t feel like swimming or going on the playground because they’re too old for it. So I thought I would give people another option to do something at the beach.”

She also spent hours learning how to use woodshop tools to help create each activity, including this classic game. Now all of these games are open to the public to use.

“I’m really happy about it. I’ve been working on this for a while now, and I’m really happy that I can get it here,” Charette said.

And Jamie Lamora said that many were happy to see the new addition to the beach.

“It’s actually very exciting,” she said. “I mean, my kids grew up going to Brunswick Beach, and the fact that there will be games here is pretty exciting. Because we have the beach, a basketball court, and a playground. But the fact that you don’t have to lug your games around is really convenient now.”