(NEWS10) -- Around 35 million children, between five and 13 years old, go trick-or-treating every year in the U.S. Children are more than twice as likely to be hit and killed by a car on Halloween compared to any other day of the year.

Statistics provided by State Farm show 23% of fatalities occur with children between the ages of five and eight; and 70% of accidents occur away from an intersection or crosswalk. Whether you're going door-to-door, driving or passing out treats at home, here are some tips to help keep everyone safe this Halloween: