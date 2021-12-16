Local fundraiser gets more than $20k donated for Mayfield, KY

MAYFIELD, KENTUCKY – DECEMBER 13: In this aerial view, crews clear the rubble at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory after it was destroyed by a tornado three days prior, on December 13, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky. Multiple tornadoes struck several Midwest states in the late evening on December 10, causing widespread destruction and multiple fatalities. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10)- When tornadoes flattened houses, causing damage over wide areas of the southeastern U.S. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Mayfield started collecting funds to help what they called their sister town- Mayfield, Kentucky.

In a matter of days, the fundraiser has collected $24k. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office shared the good news in a Facebook post on Thursday.

“We have received donations from throughout the Capital District and Adirondacks,” the post said. Thank you to everyone who has donated. The people in upstate NY and in our County and local counties are so very generous. Even those people around here who have had their own struggles found it in their hearts to help out.”

“It’s amazing the massive amount of destruction that Mother Nature can put on a community in such a short time,” Mayor Jamie Ward told NEWS10 Monday. “Mother Nature just unloaded its wrath on those poor, poor folks in those communities.”

Donations have come in from as far away as Rochester and Vermont, said Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino. He thanked local news outlets for helping to get the word out about the fundraiser.

“It is so refreshing to see people reaching out to help us help Mayfield Kentucky and their counties,” he said. “We will keep the fundraiser continuing and weekly forward funds to the county where Mayfield is, the center of the devastation.”

Another $2,500 was received by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. The $24k received so far will be transferred to a fund set up for Mayfield, Kentucky residents on Wednesday as well. The Sheriff’s Office said 100% of the money will go directly to those affected.

Donations can be sent to: