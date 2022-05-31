ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany held one of their massive food drives Tuesday morning in Albany. There was enough food to feed about 1,000 families. Throughout the last two years, volunteers have seen the need for food grow during the pandemic, and they may possibly see that number increase during the summertime.

Cars were wrapped around Green Street in Albany early Tuesday morning around 7 a.m., they waited in line for a 9:30 a.m. food drive. Many of these cars are feeding more than just one family.

“I am here to pick up for 7 families and I deliver to the 7 families,” said Kim Marcucci of Ravena. Kim has a big heart! She was the 4th car in line. It’s not her time coming to a food drive, and it won’t be the last. “People have helped me in the past, so I am just paying it forward,” said Kim.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany usually holds massive food drives a few times a month. Five food drives are planned for the month of June. Is that enough? “I am guessing we’ll see lines wherever we are, and we will be in conversation with the food bank to say what else do we need to do…” said Sr. Betsy Van Deusen, Director Of Community Partnerships, Catholic Charities.

The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York holds its Backpack Program. The program provides meals for kids in need during the school year and in the summertime. The food bank is again teaming up with local school districts, food pantries and other community groups to make sure every child has a meal.

“We all know during the school year kids rely on the breakfast and lunches that they can access through the school…most schools do not provide them that service during the summer. The summer backpack is our attempt to try help fill that gap where summer meals are not available,” said Betsy Dickson, Director Of Children’s Programs At Regional Food Bank Of NENY.

“It’s not just the kids that get feed, it’s also their families because what we know is that the whole family is probably hungry, not just the children,” said Sr. Betsy Van Deusen.

