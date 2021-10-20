Local florist shop is handing out free bouquets of flowers to the Queensbury community

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Who needs a Wednesday pick-me-up? If you’re commuting through the Queensbury/Glens Falls area, you may get a colorful surprise! A Queensbury florist is gearing up for the ‘Petal it Forward’ program.

For the 7th year in a row, Binley Florist and Garden Center is joining thousands of florists nationwide to hand out free bouquets of flowers to locals to help brighten their day. The ‘petal it forward’ program is in response to the release of data from the Society of American Florists (SAF) showing the positive emotional benefits of flowers.

According to the Society of American Florists, when it comes to happiness, it’s just as good to give flowers as it is to receive. 88% of americans report that giving flowers makes them feel happy, while 80% reported that receiving flowers makes them feel happy. The report says just being around flowers improves your mood. 76% of Americans agree that having flowers in their home or office improves their mood.

“We are out there just proving the scientific research of the Society of American florists always does. The power of flowers, they just make you happy,” said Lauren Lebowitz, Assistant Support Manager at Binely Florist Inc.

On Tuesday, the Binley staff put together 12,000 bouquets of flowers before loading them into their truck. Then the best part, handing them out to 600 strangers! The purpose is to keep one bouquet, and petal forward the second bouquet to someone else.

“And he reaction we’re getting is just phenomenal. Everybody is so surprised; I’ve seen some tears from one of the parents — so it’s a wonderful feeling,” said Lauren.

The first stop was at Queensbury Elementary School! “It’s really great, it made my day! Who are you going to give the second bouquet to? I work at the Glens Falls Senior Center so probably one of my seniors,” said Queensbury mom Stephanie Belden.

Bringing joy to the parents, kids and children one petal at a time. The local flower shop hopes to continue the tradition of spreading kindness in the 518 community.