Local florist gearing up for Mother’s Day rush

WEST SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With Mother’s Day just one day away, a local florist has been busy preparing orders.

Owner Lisa Russell of Lisa’s Flowers in West Sand Lake says as of Saturday morning, there’s still hope for surprising mom with a beautiful bouquet in time for Mother’s Day, but act fast.

She says the pandemic has really put a damper on the flower industry; problems with flights, lack of truck drivers and workers has made it harder to put orders together. The small business owner says the price of flowers has gone way up as well.

Lisa’s Flowers has you covered with all the latest floral trends. She has everything from tulips, roses, lilacs, daisies and more.

Russell says she is looking forward to getting back to normal to offer beautiful fresh flower arrangements for weddings, proms, graduations, events and everyday special occasions.

She is happy to spread some love with flowers any day of the week.

“A lot of people are doing spring mixes right now, so lots of bright colors. It’s cheerful we have yellow, orange, pink, purple and more. We just want to spread that cheer and spread that color for sure,” said she.

Lisa’s Flowers is opening up shop May 8 and 9 from 8am-5pm with some other small businesses. It’s a chance to one stop shop for mom or yourself.

The vendors will include Lisa’s Flowers, Linden and Co. Organic Candle Farm, Franny’s Farmhouse DIY Craft Parties LLC, and Upstate Cookie Shack.

Lisa’s Flowers also offers curbside pick-up or delivery to anywhere in the Capital Region.