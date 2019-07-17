Local first responders and the US Coast Guard working together

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Over the last two days the US Coast Guard worked with their upper port partners. They sent one of their 45′ patrol boats up from Staten Island on a five hour journey to Hudson to help with the training.

Today’s events began with an over the side towing exercise of the Columbia County patrol boat. Afterwards the teams form the different counties worked on search grids This joint training exercise, local first responders gained knowledge and procedures that will help at the start of a rescue or search, before the Coast Guard can arrive.