Local Firefighter gets homecoming escort after leaving hospital

MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS 10)– On Friday evening, there was an outpouring show of support from the community as they welcomed Brandon Lehr home after a long stay in the hospital.

“It was a little bit of a surprise for me,” said Lehr. “Obviously I knew I was coming home, but I didn’t realize that I was going to be escorted by my motorcycle club the whole way and then escorted by fire trucks and State Police.”

Brandon Lehr is a longtime firefighter and EMT, with a passion for motorcycles and helping others.

“They stopped to help a motorcyclist who was broke down. Brandon got his bike going and got him home safely and then they headed home,” explained his mother, Kathy Lehr.

But home was a destination that Brandon and his girlfriend Rachel didn’t get to that night.

“June 19th and 10:19 pm,” stated Kathy Lehr. “I will never forget that time.”

That’s when one of her biggest fears became a reality — according to police, Brandon and Rachel’s accident was caused by an alleged drunk driver. Brandon’s injuries were so severe, that he wasn’t expected to make it.

“Honestly I don’t remember anything from the night,” said Brandon Lehr. “I’m driving home on Route 30 and my girlfriend and my song came on the radio. We started singing, acting goofy and she was hugging me and the next thing I know, I’m waking up in Albany Med.”

After spending 32 days in Albany Medical Center, he was then transferred to St. Mary’s Acute Rehab for a little over 2 weeks before Friday’s homecoming escort that was organized by his friend, Mark Hammond.

“He serves the community the best he can so, he’s very well loved respected individual and I think that was proven today,” said Hammond.

Brandon was overwhelmed by all of the love and support from not only his fellow firefighters, but the entire Mayfield community.

“What I can say about the whole experience is that it really has shown me what a small town really is made out of,” said Lehr.