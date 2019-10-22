Local fire department gets influx of volunteers

HULETTS LANDING, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A lakeside community on the eastern shore of Lake George is bustling with thousands of people during the summer, but as the temperature drops so does the population to around 40 people and their volunteer fire department shrinks with it.

The change in population left little opportunity for the entire department to get certified, until this summer when a group of 20 retirees stepped up to help.

They took the same basic training course any other fire department in New York State would take, and everybody passed.

Huletts Landing receives mutual aid from neighboring departments.

“There is no easy place in Huletts Landing because you can’t get the equipment to the water, so it’s bringing the water to the fire.” Chief Vander Plaat said.

With only two trucks and a small boat to get to fires across the water, the department has to practice utilizing their resources.

The team told NEWS10 the drill was good Monday afternoon. The department said every week they learn something new.