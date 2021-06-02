Local federal credit union awards $100K to nonprofits

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – CAP COM Federal Credit Union and its charitable branch, the CAP COM Cares Foundation, announced the winners of the CAP COM Cares Foundation Infrastructure Grant Initiative. $100,000 was awarded to 20 Capital Region nonprofit organizations.

The beneficiaries that received Infrastructure Grants included:

Albany Leadership Charter School

Albany NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People)

Boys & Girls Club

Brightside Up Inc.

CAPTAIN Community Human Services

CEO (Commission on Economic Opportunity)

Crossroads Center for Children

Eden’s Rose Foundation

Habitat for Humanity

IPH (Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless)

MHANY (Mental Health Association in New York)

Northern Rivers

Rebuilding Together Saratoga County

Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York

Safe Inc. of Schenectady

SEAT Center (Social Enterprise And Training)

SiCM (Schenectady Inner City Mission)

The Charlton School

Veterans Community Housing Coalition

Wellspring

The Infrastructure Initiative program goes with the CAP COM Cares Foundation’s commitment to be a “strong community partner” and support projects that nonprofits often find difficult to fund. Some examples of projects include building repairs, the installation of a septic system, computer software updates and equipment funding.