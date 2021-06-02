Local federal credit union awards $100K to nonprofits

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – CAP COM Federal Credit Union and its charitable branch, the CAP COM Cares Foundation, announced the winners of the CAP COM Cares Foundation Infrastructure Grant Initiative. $100,000 was awarded to 20 Capital Region nonprofit organizations.
The beneficiaries that received Infrastructure Grants included:
- Albany Leadership Charter School
- Albany NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People)
- Boys & Girls Club
- Brightside Up Inc.
- CAPTAIN Community Human Services
- CEO (Commission on Economic Opportunity)
- Crossroads Center for Children
- Eden’s Rose Foundation
- Habitat for Humanity
- IPH (Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless)
- MHANY (Mental Health Association in New York)
- Northern Rivers
- Rebuilding Together Saratoga County
- Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York
- Safe Inc. of Schenectady
- SEAT Center (Social Enterprise And Training)
- SiCM (Schenectady Inner City Mission)
- The Charlton School
- Veterans Community Housing Coalition
- Wellspring
The Infrastructure Initiative program goes with the CAP COM Cares Foundation’s commitment to be a “strong community partner” and support projects that nonprofits often find difficult to fund. Some examples of projects include building repairs, the installation of a septic system, computer software updates and equipment funding.