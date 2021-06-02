Local federal credit union awards $100K to nonprofits

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CAP COM Cares Foundation winners

(CAP COM Cares Foundation)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – CAP COM Federal Credit Union and its charitable branch, the CAP COM Cares Foundation, announced the winners of the CAP COM Cares Foundation Infrastructure Grant Initiative. $100,000 was awarded to 20 Capital Region nonprofit organizations.

The beneficiaries that received Infrastructure Grants included:

  • Albany Leadership Charter School
  • Albany NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People)
  • Boys & Girls Club
  • Brightside Up Inc.
  • CAPTAIN Community Human Services
  • CEO (Commission on Economic Opportunity)
  • Crossroads Center for Children
  • Eden’s Rose Foundation
  • Habitat for Humanity
  • IPH (Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless)
  • MHANY (Mental Health Association in New York)
  • Northern Rivers
  • Rebuilding Together Saratoga County
  • Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York
  • Safe Inc. of Schenectady
  • SEAT Center (Social Enterprise And Training)
  • SiCM (Schenectady Inner City Mission)
  • The Charlton School
  • Veterans Community Housing Coalition
  • Wellspring

The Infrastructure Initiative program goes with the CAP COM Cares Foundation’s commitment to be a “strong community partner” and support projects that nonprofits often find difficult to fund. Some examples of projects include building repairs, the installation of a septic system, computer software updates and equipment funding.

