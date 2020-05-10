Local family uses BusyKid app to help with chores around the house

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)– It’s not always easy to get kids to do chores around the house, But thanks to the help of BusyKid App, one local family has had success teaching their kids important life skills.

11 year-old twins, Zoe and Simi of Loudonville, know the value of a dollar and hard work. Thanks to the BusyKid app, they are excited to help their parents do chores around the house.



“We clean the cat litter, wipe the counters, and vacuum the floor,” explained Zoe Aviza-Hanrahan. “And then we also empty the dishwasher and fold the laundry,” said Simi Aviza-Hanrahan.



Once they complete their chores for the week, they get an allowance. The app allows them to keep track of how much money they’ve earned.

“It’s very important to teach kids fundamentals about money. And I think that the app is a good starting point to do that,” stated Robert Hanrahan, Zoe and Simi’s father.

Gregg Murset, CEO of BusyKid explained how the app works.



“Think of it has your kids first job with direct deposit,” said Murset.” And when that direct deposit happens, we actually split up their money automatically. So think about it— kids do jobs around the house. They click them off. We keep track of all that and then you as a parent will get a message on Thursday saying, tomorrow is Friday, it’s pay day. Do you want to approve the pay day? And when you do that, we pull the money from the bank account into our system and then we automatically divide it up into saving, sharing, and spending.”



A debit card can also be purchased to go along with the app.



“They can literally swipe it, buy stuff on the internet,” explained Murset.



Kids can even purchase stocks if they choose, or donate some of the money they’ve earned to charities.

Zoe and Simi’s mother, Marry Aviza, said it’s not just housework that parents can put on their children’s to-do list.



“Even though our children are high honor students, we still encourage them to do about 30 minutes of reading every night. And that is put on there as well.”