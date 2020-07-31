Local family to be featured on Martha Stewart’s new HGTV series

VOORHESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Martha Stewart has always had an eye for detail and decoration – some would even say, “Martha Knows Best.”

The new series, which premiers on HGTV, gives fans a look at Stewart’s latest gardening and home projects while offering advice through zoom calls; there’s a good reason why Voorhesville family, Nicolle and Rick Mallinson, got the call.

If anyone needs some interior design or gardening help, you might want to contact them, because they learned some serious tips from Stewart.

Their home is stunning – recently, Rick Mallinson built a beautiful raised garden bed and since they didn’t know too much about it, they wanted to particpate. On the other side of the call was Stewart.

With a Chip and Jo combination of passionate D.I.Y decorating and a background in construction, they were ecstatic to be chosen and to chat with Stewart.

The passion came after their first project of whitewashing the fireplace. After seeing how great it came out, they’ve wanted to do more ever since. Furniture, bathrooms, you name it – they get it done.

“Doing these projects together, it’s kind of been our passion project, its a good creative outlet for both of us,” Nicolle Mallinson, said. “It’s really strengthened our communication, teamwork and forces us to compromise.”

Their advice to anyone who wants to get started on D.I.Y. home projects is to create a mood or vision board, check out Instagram or Pinterest and then find what reflects your personality and have some fun with it!