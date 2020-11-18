Local family reacts to 737 Max being cleared to fly 2 years after fatal crash

SHEFFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Federal Aviation Administration has cleared the Boeing 737 Max plane to fly again. The planes were grounded following two crashes that killed everyone on-board.

Nadia Milleron’s daughter Samya Stumo died in a Boeing 737 Max plane crash in Ethiopia. Since her daughter’s death, Milleron has advocated for tighter oversight of the airline manufacturer.

“When people don’t protect the public they shouldn’t continue to be trusted. The public should be on their guard,” Milleron said.

The FAA lifted the order which grounded the planes on Wednesday. This comes nearly two years after the two crashes which killed more than 300 people onboard.

“The first priority is to make sure there’s no third crash and that no other families have to experience what all these families have experienced,” Milleron said.

The Sheffield, Mass. family attended congressional oversight hearings in Washington, D.C. Milleron said she still doesn’t feel the planes are safe to fly. That’s something FAA Administrator Steve Dickson disagreed with.

“I’m fully confident that the aircraft is safe and I would put my own family on it,” Dickson said.

Dickson said he has been in contact with families impacted by the crash while the planes were grounded. Though, he added he had not reached out to them today.

“The design changes eliminate the possibility of an accident occurring that is any way similar to the Lion Air and Ethiopia accidents. That’s the bottom line,” Dickson said.

With planes back in the air as early as late-December, Milleron is asking passengers to take their safety into their own hands.

“We have to be vigilant for our own safety and if I could do it again, I’d listen to whatever crashes were out there, and I would make sure my daughter didn’t fly on this plane,” Milleron said.