Local family fixing used bicycles for kids

SHARON SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sixty – that’s how many bicycles Sharon Springs residents, Ken and Nina Kennedy, purchased for their community.

Giving to those who are in need, the Kennedy’s purchased them through the Schenectady Police Department surplus auction and have been working on them endlessly.

From the bent handlebars to, brakes, flat tires and pedals, the Kennedy’s have fixed them all up to be rideable, safe and good to go. The used bikes range in all sizes and various brands for both kids and adults. They say they hope to inspire others as it’s one way to shine a light during these challenging times.

“There’s a lot of people out there who don’t have the money and not working. To help out a little bit, makes them a little happier not going through all the crazy stuff,” Ken Kennedy said. “We have four kids of our own so just to have something to take your mind off of everything right now, the kids need an outlet.” Nina Kennedy followed.

Riding bicycles is nostalgic for many and with the weather getting warmer, it’s an opportunity for kids to be active outdoors. They say the bikes are washed, and properly cleaned and sanitized.

They’ve received hundreds of requests and now, the community has pitched in to donate used bikes and keep giving back as long as possible.

“As a small community we always tend to come together for people in need or anybody who’s doing fundraisers or charity events,” Nina Kennedy said.

If you are looking for a bicycle, you can message them on Facebook.