Local family farm carve more than 350 pumpkins ahead of Great Pumpkin Lighting

Castleton-on-Hudson, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As Halloween is nears, jack-o-lantern displays premiere, and one local family farm is carving more than 350 pumpkins to light up the night.

The Great Pumpkin Lighting is a Swartz Family Farm tradition that grows every year. Trini Swartz carves about 60 pumpkins per day for the days leading up to Halloween.

The family business, Swartz Dairy & Produce is a fruit and vegetable farm that features a corn maze and pumpkin patch.

