Local families find surprise in trash bins

BALLSTON LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Ballston Lake sanitation worker is leaving notes to congratulate graduating seniors on his route, recognizing their achievements, many whom may not have a graduation ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I didn’t know if people were going to be upset that I’m leaving cards on their can. I didn’t know if people were going to think it was weird that a garbage man’s leaving graduation cards for their kid,” said County Waste Sanitation Worker Vince Bagnardi.

Bagnardi spots signs on his route congratulating a high school senior and leaves behind an encouraging message. What started out as a few deliveries has swelled into hundreds of families receiving a note to brighten their day.

“I don’t want them to see a giant piece of steel and 10 wheels. I want them to know there’s a warm body and a heart sitting inside the vehicle,” Bagnardi said.

What is already a long day for the sanitation worker, Bagnardi is getting help from his co-workers so he can deliver cards and pick-up garbage.

“I miss the old school days when everything was community driven, everyone knew the garbage man’s name, your mail man’s name. We’ve come so far away from that, it’s just upsetting to me,” Bagnardi said.

Bagnardi said he still has plenty more cards to deliver on his route. He’s also challenging other sanitation workers to join in and support the Class of 2020.