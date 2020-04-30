Local expert talks COVID-19 contact tracing

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Contact tracing has become a vital way to track the spread of COVID-19.

Companies like Google and Apple have even partnered to develop a mobile software tool for apps that could help track coronavirus exposure.

Skidmore College Assistant Professor of Computer Science, Aarathi Prasad, believes utilizing these apps would help stop the spread. But only if people are using the same app.

“You’re actually sharing the information you have to benefit others. I think what is really important at this time is trust. We need to be able to trust whatever tech we can use, but without it none of this will be successful,” said Prasad.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

LATEST STORIES