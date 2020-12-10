Local epidemiologist breaks down how the COVID vaccine interacts with the human body

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With FDA approval for the Pfizer vaccine expected on Dec. 10, Director of Infection Prevention and Control at Glens Falls Hospital, Hillary Alycon, broke down how the COVID vaccine works with the body’s defenses to develop immunity to the disease.

“So these little spike proteins are what we are trying to replicate so when our immune system comes into contact with the spike proteins, they build a defensive response called antibodies and these antibodies usually confer immunity meaning that they’ll remember the pathogen and block it the next time it tries to invade us,” said Alycon.

The epidemiologist says the vaccine seems to offer strong protection after the first dose, but reaches more than 95% efficacy after you take the second dose after 21 days. She says the side effects, which repicate flu-like symptoms, are not a bad sign.

The vaccine does not contain any live viruses. Scientists don’t know is how long that immunity lasts.