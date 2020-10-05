Local drug company playing role in President Trump’s treatment

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday President Trump was given an experimental treatment which is being developed right here in the Capital Region at Regeneron.

President Donald Trump’s doctors have been treating him with different experimental drugs, in hopes of alleviating his COVID-19 symptoms. He was treated with an 8-gram dose know as REGN-COV2.

The biotechnology company Regeneron calls its a cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies. Those antibodies are lab tested proteins that are made to fight infection. They are set to target against COVID-19.

Regeneron said they are using a compassionate use program, as they are still in clinical trials. The company has not yet been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Back in July, they received a $450M contract to manufacture and supply the drug.

Doctors said the results look promising as 275 participants have already shown their treatments to be safe and relieve symptoms.

After four days of being treated for COVID-19 at Walter Reed Medical Center, President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Monday to announce his departure.

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M.

Regeneron said they will continue to study this type of therapy, in hopes that the FDA will consider an emergency authorization of the drug.